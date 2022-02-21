FY2024 EPS Estimates for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.83 on Monday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 720.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 66.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

