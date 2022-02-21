FY2025 Earnings Estimate for SITE Centers Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 352,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,267,000 after buying an additional 460,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

