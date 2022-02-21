GamyFi Platform 1-Day Volume Hits $97,936.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $274,567.35 and $97,936.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.37 or 0.06931199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,977.87 or 0.99985825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00050639 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

