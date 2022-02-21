Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Trading Down 0.6%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 6,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.
About Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ganfeng Lithium (GNENF)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.