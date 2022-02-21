Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Trading Down 0.6%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 6,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

About Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

