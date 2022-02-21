GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report sales of $332.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.41 million to $337.84 million. GDS posted sales of $250.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $42.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. GDS has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $116.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

