Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $458,002.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Geeq has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $458,002.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00037101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00107947 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,413,889 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

