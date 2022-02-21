Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.90 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GNRC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.78.

Shares of GNRC opened at $294.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.