Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Generac in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.78.

Shares of GNRC opened at $294.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average of $388.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

