Generac Holdings Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.05 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the technology company will earn $12.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.18. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2023 earnings at $14.47 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.78.

NYSE GNRC opened at $294.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.65. Generac has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

