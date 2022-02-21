Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.78.

GNRC stock opened at $294.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.65. Generac has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

