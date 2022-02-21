General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,467,893 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Electric were worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,753 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NYSE GE traded down $5.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.69. 15,644,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

