General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 2.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $34,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

