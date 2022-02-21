General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,710,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 135,684 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.26% of General Motors worth $195,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 410,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 91.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

