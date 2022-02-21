General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.35.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.60. 16,615,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,647,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

