Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 100.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Genius Sports worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

GENI opened at $5.30 on Monday. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

