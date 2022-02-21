Genmab A/S to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

