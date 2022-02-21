Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 197,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

GPC stock opened at $126.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

