Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,669,918 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 162.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of ContextLogic worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of WISH opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

In related news, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $248,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $656,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

