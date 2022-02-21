Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 201,999 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,999 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Rackspace Technology worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 519,232 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 391,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after buying an additional 381,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.