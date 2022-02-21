Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,367,725 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367,725 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $69,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 954,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 414,966 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,113.6% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 8,589,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,248.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,214,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

