Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,274 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Orthofix Medical worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $620.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

