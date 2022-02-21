Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,804 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Univest Financial worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Univest Financial by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Univest Financial by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UVSP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.75 on Monday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $876.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

