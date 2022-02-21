Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,547 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 671,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Guess? worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth about $6,952,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GES opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

