Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Cutera worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 135.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $2,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 48.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $281,000.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.58 million, a PE ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

