Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 340,850 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 340,850 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of International Seaways worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 164.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $184,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSW opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $825.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

