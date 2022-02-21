Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 37,263 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Weibo worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 948,100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Weibo by 24.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Weibo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 1,873.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 749.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 274,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

