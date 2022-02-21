Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 77,069 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 115,819 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $811.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.61.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.