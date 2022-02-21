Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,417 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of WW International worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the third quarter worth $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in WW International during the third quarter worth $4,429,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WW International by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WW International by 31.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. WW International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $747.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.56.

WW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

