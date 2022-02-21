Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of BrightSpire Capital worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,002,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 144,643 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,215,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 963,029 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52.

BRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

