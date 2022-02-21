Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Replimune Group worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,038,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,913,000 after buying an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after buying an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 189,533 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $760.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

