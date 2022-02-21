Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Genesco worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 49.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $66.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $976.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

