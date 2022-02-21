Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 828,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Uranium Energy worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $769.69 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

