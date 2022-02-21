Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Caleres worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caleres by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Caleres by 64.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Caleres by 9.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 522,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 47,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 37.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

CAL opened at $21.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $826.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.