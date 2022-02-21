Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of LifeStance Health Group worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,249,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,022,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

