Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of CryoLife worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,084,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 223.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,386,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CRY opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $703.22 million, a PE ratio of 596.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CryoLife in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

