Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.36 Million Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Anterix worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Anterix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anterix by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATEX shares. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ATEX stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. The company has a market cap of $978.29 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

