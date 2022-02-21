Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Ready Capital worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.
RC stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.
Ready Capital Profile
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ready Capital (RC)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.