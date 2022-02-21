Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15.41 Million Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Intersect ENT worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth approximately $69,571,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,421,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,889,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,194.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 507,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 468,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $908.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.