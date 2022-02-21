Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Interface worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Interface by 71.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Interface by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Interface by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Interface by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TILE opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $803.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.