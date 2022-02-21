Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $15.17 Million in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 408,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of FIGS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIGS opened at $16.58 on Monday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

