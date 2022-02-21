Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,178 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of IDT worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 5,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT opened at $37.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $978.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.16. IDT Co. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $67.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $370.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

IDT Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

