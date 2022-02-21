Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 88,461 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,461 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 71,932 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL opened at $52.92 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

