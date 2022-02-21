Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) by 3,831.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744,858 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Payoneer Global worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,578,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.34 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.