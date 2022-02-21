Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Omeros worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.09 on Monday. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $443.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.