Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,316 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Nabors Industries worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NYSE:NBR opened at $126.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $135.21.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($23.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.