Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 54,348 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,348 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Aaron’s worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aaron’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 89,399 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,787,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aaron's alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Aaron’s stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.