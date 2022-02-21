Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$24.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.39 billion.

GILD traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $61.05. 11,930,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.06.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.