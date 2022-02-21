Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Glaukos worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $50.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.51. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

