GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.73) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.05) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.30) to GBX 1,910 ($25.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,567.20 ($21.21) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,622.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,526.85.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.