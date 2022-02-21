GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.73) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.05) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.30) to GBX 1,910 ($25.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,567.20 ($21.21) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,622.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,526.85.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

