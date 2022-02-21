Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GMRE opened at $16.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

